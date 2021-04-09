HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.