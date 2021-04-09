HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.97 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.