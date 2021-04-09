HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Interpace Biosciences stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.68). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.