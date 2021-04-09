HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

NYSE HCA opened at $188.04 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

