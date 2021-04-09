HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $188.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.88. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 280.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 64.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

