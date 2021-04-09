Head-To-Head Contrast: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) versus PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92% BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71%

82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75 BRT Apartments 0 2 2 0 2.50

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.83%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.66 $55.66 million $0.80 71.88 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 10.65 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Risk and Volatility

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats BRT Apartments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.