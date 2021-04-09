Head to Head Review: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) vs. bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Absolute Software and bpost SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 1 5 0 2.83 bpost SA/NV 0 1 6 0 2.86

Absolute Software presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Absolute Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than bpost SA/NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and bpost SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 9.10% -21.85% 8.53% bpost SA/NV 4.06% 22.26% 4.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and bpost SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 6.90 $10.64 million $0.24 60.92 bpost SA/NV $4.23 billion 0.46 $172.70 million $0.86 11.27

bpost SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. bpost SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absolute Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats Absolute Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications. It also provides professional, technical support, and investigation services. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. It operates in North America, Europe, and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

