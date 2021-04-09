Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $3,580,494. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

