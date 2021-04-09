Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 77,949 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 20,194.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.