Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 61,600 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Hamilton Lane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $93.07 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.