Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.24 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 897.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $524.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.76 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 148.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

