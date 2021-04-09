Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4,752.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Upwork worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Upwork by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

