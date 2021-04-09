Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $47.43 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

