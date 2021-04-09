Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 64,355 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 85,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.