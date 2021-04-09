Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $6.51 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.35% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.