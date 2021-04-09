Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.95. 2,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

