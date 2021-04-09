Hecla Mining’s (HL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 434,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

