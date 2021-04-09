Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $279.98 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00329632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026030 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,864,221 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

