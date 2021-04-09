HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $575.85 million and approximately $110,688.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004144 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036321 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006657 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020289 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.