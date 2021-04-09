Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.26

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $110.71 million and $4.67 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00054069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.00617564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

