Helix (HLIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $225,092.88 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

