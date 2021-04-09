Helmet.insure Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and $6.47 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00290044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.00775029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.29 or 1.00463636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00741007 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,894,769 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

