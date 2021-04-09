Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 36,843 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $9,567,832.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $157.17. 685,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. Cowen lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

