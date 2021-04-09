Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.86% of Henry Schein worth $81,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $74.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

