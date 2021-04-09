Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Up 0.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. 9,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 2,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.