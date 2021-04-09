Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

