Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HESAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 30,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,494. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

