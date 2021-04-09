Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $6.06 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00010344 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $624,200.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00021756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00085111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00620883 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00040206 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.