Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,636. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.