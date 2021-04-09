Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.79. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 608 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

