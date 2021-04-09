HeroNode Market Capitalization Tops $435,346.94 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeroNode has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $435,346.94 and $294.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

