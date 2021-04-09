Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 200,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

HES stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

