HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading 1.1% Higher

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.10. 1,186,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,484,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$991.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

