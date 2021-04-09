High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.29

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.29 and traded as high as C$13.45. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 3,383 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.11.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$266.50 million. Equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

