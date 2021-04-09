Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.