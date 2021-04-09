Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

HFG traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,234 ($16.12). 104,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,075.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,103.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Angus Porter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($13,652.99). Also, insider Robert Watson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.