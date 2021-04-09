Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Rating Increased to Underperform at CLSA

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HROEY opened at $16.29 on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $16.58.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.