Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Rating Increased to Underperform at CLSA

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HROEY opened at $16.29 on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Get Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. alerts:

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.