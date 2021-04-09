Hive (HIVE) Trading 16% Lower This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $273.95 million and $62.48 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,220,401 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars.

