Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,063 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,958,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of SCVL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $869.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $63.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

