Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 107,155 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 489.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,155 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

KE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,756. The stock has a market cap of $631.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,030. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

