Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,773. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

