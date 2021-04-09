Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.73. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.51 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

