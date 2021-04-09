Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,216. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 689.51 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

