Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,178 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 8.28% of The Dixie Group worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:DXYN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,916. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.87. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

