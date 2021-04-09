Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Waitr worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waitr stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,249. The stock has a market cap of $312.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

