Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,590 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Revolve Group worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,602. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

