Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.85. 113,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

