Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 20,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,773. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

