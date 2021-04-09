Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.14. 4,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $175.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

