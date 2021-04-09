Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.26. 256,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.34 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

